Resources More Obituaries for Percy Streeter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Percy Streeter

Notice Streeter Percy Penny and Bill and family of the late Mr Percy Streeter would like to thank everyone who attended Percy's funeral and all the messages of sympathy and support given. Also thank you to Suzanne and all the team at Hinkleys Funeral Parlour for their kindness, support and dignity. Special thanks to Jonathan Mendenhall for his service at the crematorium. Thanks to all at Manor Barn, Bexhill for their hospitality and help with the wake. Also to Beau Doves for the dove release and Carrolls Florist for the lovely floral tributes.

Thank you all so very much. Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 9, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices