J Perigoe & Son - Rye (Northiam, Rye)
Dixter Road
Rye, Sussex TN31 6LB
01797 260316
Pearl Rhoades

Pearl Rhoades Notice
RHOADES Pearl Formerly of Hawkhurst.
Peacefully in St. Michael's Hospice
on 8th August 2019, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of Jess, much-loved mum of Sue, Julie and Lorna and a loving granny and great granny.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral service at Hastings Crematorium on Wednesday
28th August at 2.45 p.m.
No flowers, please. Donations,
if wished, payable to 'St. Michael's Hospice' may be sent c/o J. Perigoe & Son Funeral Directors, Dixter Road, Northiam, East Sussex TN31 6LB.
Tel: 01797 260316.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 23, 2019
