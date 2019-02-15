|
Fowler Patricia Ann (Pat) Passed away peacefully on 30th January 2019, aged 83.
Beloved wife of the late
Ivor Fowler.
Will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to celebrate Pat's
life at St Mary the Virgin, Battle
on 22nd February 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to "Beautiful Battle"
By BACS - Account No 59519525 Sort Code 60-02-07 or Cheques payable to "Beautiful Battle" to be given to
a family member.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 15, 2019
