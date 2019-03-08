|
SELLMAN Pamela Elaine Sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on 19th February 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ted, she will be greatly missed by her son Geoffrey and daughter Hilary,
her 5 grandchildren and her
great-grandson.
Friends of Pam are warmly invited to join the family at the funeral service at Hastings Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only, and donations if desired, to Cancer Research UK.
Funeral arrangements by Mummery Funeralcare, 29-31 Devonshire Road, Bexhill on Sea, TN40 1AH
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 8, 2019
