Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mummery Funeralcare
29-31 Devonshire Road
Bexhill-on-Sea, Sussex TN40 1AH
01424 730 418
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00
Hastings Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Sellman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Sellman

Notice Condolences

Pamela Sellman Notice
SELLMAN Pamela Elaine Sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on 19th February 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ted, she will be greatly missed by her son Geoffrey and daughter Hilary,
her 5 grandchildren and her
great-grandson.
Friends of Pam are warmly invited to join the family at the funeral service at Hastings Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only, and donations if desired, to Cancer Research UK.
Funeral arrangements by Mummery Funeralcare, 29-31 Devonshire Road, Bexhill on Sea, TN40 1AH
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices