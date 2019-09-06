Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:15
Eastbourne Crematorium
HOLLAND Olwen Mary
"Blandy" Peacefully at Southlands Place,
Bexhill-on-Sea on 25th August 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved Wife of the late John Holland, much loved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
She will be very sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service 12.15p.m. on
Monday 23rd September at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please;
donations in memory of Blandy,
for the RNLI may be sent to
Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 6, 2019
