HOLLAND Olwen Mary
"Blandy" Peacefully at Southlands Place,
Bexhill-on-Sea on 25th August 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved Wife of the late John Holland, much loved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
She will be very sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service 12.15p.m. on
Monday 23rd September at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please;
donations in memory of Blandy,
for the RNLI may be sent to
Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 6, 2019