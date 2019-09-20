Home

Moir Olive Sylvia 1928 to 2019
Olive died peacefully, aged 91, on 2nd September at Normanhurst Nursing Home.
She was a beloved sister of Frank,
Ann and Michael and a kind and generous aunt, great aunt
and great, great aunt.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A ceremony to remember Olive's long and happy life will be held at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Friday 27th September at 2.15pm.
In place of flowers the family have chosen to support Dementia UK.
Donations can be made on the day, by post or through the website www.dementiauk.org
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 20, 2019
