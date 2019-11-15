|
|
|
CHINN Olive May Passed away peacefully at the Conquest Hospital on 31st October just four weeks short of her 99th birthday.
Widow for over 17 years of her beloved husband Jack. Mother to John and Jeffrey. Mother-in-Law to Christina. Grandmother to Tracy and Jennifer. Great Grandmother to Kenny Amy
and Sam. Thanks to Dr Kumar and Nurse Helen in particular at
Albert Road Surgery and all the Care at Home personnel for their support over the last 3 years, and to the dedicated staff of Benson Ward who cared for her during her last few days.
Funeral at Eastbourne Crematorium on Monday 18th November at 2.30pm.
Immediate family flowers only. Donations to SSAFA Hastings & Rother may be sent via the funeral directors Arthur C Towner Ltd 1 Albert Road Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DG
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 15, 2019