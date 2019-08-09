Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30
Hastings Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Rapley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Rapley

Notice Condolences

Nina Rapley Notice
Rapley Nina Kathleen Passed peacefully away on 1st August 2019
at the Conquest Hospital.
A much loved sister to Martyn,
sister-in-law of Deirdre and aunt to
Guy, Darren, Richard, Teresa,
Beatrice and Alison.
Nina will be greatly missed by all the family, including Tom, Amber, Harriet, Amelie, Christopher, Jade,
Olivia and Ava.
A funeral service will be held at Hastings Crematorium
on Friday 16th August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, or if desired donations in Nina's memory to the British Liver Trust, a collection box will be available at the service.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.