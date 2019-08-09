|
Rapley Nina Kathleen Passed peacefully away on 1st August 2019
at the Conquest Hospital.
A much loved sister to Martyn,
sister-in-law of Deirdre and aunt to
Guy, Darren, Richard, Teresa,
Beatrice and Alison.
Nina will be greatly missed by all the family, including Tom, Amber, Harriet, Amelie, Christopher, Jade,
Olivia and Ava.
A funeral service will be held at Hastings Crematorium
on Friday 16th August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, or if desired donations in Nina's memory to the British Liver Trust, a collection box will be available at the service.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 9, 2019