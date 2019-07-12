Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Nick Casey Notice
CASEY Nick Passed away peacefully
at home on 3rd July 2019, aged 70.
Much loved Husband of Marie,
Dad to Tom, Jess and Steph,
Grandpop to Roxy and Tessa.
His Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St. Mary, Star of the Sea
on Thursday 18th July at 11 am.
Family flowers only.
If you would like to donate to
St. Michael's Hospice or the
Sara Lee Trust, please do so
through the Undertaker
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea
TN37 6NH
or via https://
nick-casey.muchloved.com/
Published in Hastings Observer on July 12, 2019
