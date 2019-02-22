|
WRENN Neville Roderick Daunt Passed away 18th February 2019
aged 83. Treasured husband of Ann, much loved father of Rod and Harriet and proud grandfather of Charlie,
Lizzy, Jasper and Meg.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11.30 am Saturday 2nd March 2019 at St Thomas A Becket Church, Brightling, East Sussex. TN32 5HH. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in aid of Friends Of Conquest Hospital may be made online at www.cwaterhouseandsons.co.uk.
All enquiries to C. Waterhouse & Sons Funeral Directors, Tel 01435 882219
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 22, 2019
