EVANS Neil James After a long and brave fight,
Neil passed away on 15th February 2019 at St Michael's Hospice,
St Leonards-on-Sea, aged 71 years.
Loving husband to Sandra,
father of Nicola and Ray and grandfather to Amelia and Chloe.
He will be very sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Funeral service Tuesday 5th March, 1.45 p.m. at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers or donations
to St Michael's Hospice may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd.,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG. Telephone: 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 22, 2019
