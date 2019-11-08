|
|
|
Wren Maureen Iris Joyce On 24th October 2019, peacefully at Hastings Court Nursing Home.
Beloved Wife of Colin,
Mother to Angela, Aunt to Timothy,
Grandmother to Richard and Benjamin,
Great Grandmother to Emilia,
Eadgar and Edward.
Graceful and charming lady, widely known in Hastings and Westfield,
who loved spending time
with family and friends.
She will be greatly missed.
Service and Committal at:
Hastings Crematorium,
The Ridge, Hastings, East Sussex on Friday the 15th of November at 1:30 pm.
Dress and flowers to celebrate Maureen's life.
Donations to:
St. Michaels Hospice,
St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex
Tel: 01424 445177
All enquiries to:
Arthur C Towner, Funeral Director,
St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex.
Tel: 01424 436386
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 8, 2019