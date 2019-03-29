|
|
|
WALLER Maureen (Mo) It is with great sadness
we say goodbye to
Maureen (Mo) Waller,
a much-loved Mum, Sister,
Nan and Great Nan, who passed away suddenly on 11th March 2019 aged 82.
Funeral Service to be held
1st April, 1:15pm at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but if you wish to make a donation made payable to St Michael's Hospice please send c/o Douglas Mercer & Son,
29 Sedlescombe Road North,
St-Leonards-on-Sea TN37 7DA
(01424 421805).
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More