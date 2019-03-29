Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Waller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Waller

Notice Condolences

Maureen Waller Notice
WALLER Maureen (Mo) It is with great sadness
we say goodbye to
Maureen (Mo) Waller,
a much-loved Mum, Sister,
Nan and Great Nan, who passed away suddenly on 11th March 2019 aged 82.

Funeral Service to be held
1st April, 1:15pm at Hastings Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but if you wish to make a donation made payable to St Michael's Hospice please send c/o Douglas Mercer & Son,
29 Sedlescombe Road North,
St-Leonards-on-Sea TN37 7DA
(01424 421805).
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.