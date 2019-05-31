Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Lascelles Spry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Lascelles Spry

Notice Condolences

Maureen Lascelles Spry Notice
LASCELLES SPRY Maureen Joy Passed away at Aaron Manor Residential Home on 20th May 2019, aged 87 years.
Wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Denise and Graham, and all her family.
Maureen will be greatly missed by her many friends in the BATS and other local societies.
Funeral service Thursday 6th June, 11.00a.m. at Hastings Cemetery Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare) may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Download Now