LASCELLES SPRY Maureen Joy Passed away at Aaron Manor Residential Home on 20th May 2019, aged 87 years.
Wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Denise and Graham, and all her family.
Maureen will be greatly missed by her many friends in the BATS and other local societies.
Funeral service Thursday 6th June, 11.00a.m. at Hastings Cemetery Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare) may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 31, 2019
