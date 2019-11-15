|
FULLER Maureen Ann Peacefully
at home on
9th November 2019, aged 73 years.
Loving wife to David,
mum to Tracy and Jason and
G.Mar to Oliver, Georgia and Ava.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Funeral service at
Hastings Crematorium on Thursday 21st November at 2.00pm (Cortege to leave from High St., Hastings Old Town at 1.30 p.m). Family flowers only; donations for Pancreatic Cancer UK c/o A. C. Towner Ltd. 2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 15, 2019