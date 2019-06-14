Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00
St Matthew's Church
Mary Griffiths Notice
GRIFFITHS Mary Passed away peacefully at home on 31st May 2019, aged 74.
Loving mother of Caroline, Justin, Rachel and Lucy. Granny Mary
to Siân, Rhys, Poppy, Oliver, Joshua and Willow, and loving sister.
Her funeral service will be held at
St Matthew's Church
on Tuesday 18th June at 11am.
Colourful clothes preferred.
Family flowers only.
Donations to St Michael's Hospice may be sent via the Undertaker
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea
TN37 6NH.
Published in Hastings Observer on June 14, 2019
