Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Margery Potter

Notice

Margery Potter Notice
POTTER Margery Sylvia, Heather, Richard, Wayne,
Ryan and Caitlin wish to express
their sincere thanks for messages
of sympathy, floral tributes, donations and to all who attended the funeral service to celebrate dear Margery's life. Special thanks to all the paramedics, staff on Baird Ward,
Dr Namvar and staff at Old Town Surgery, Gary and Irene - Mount Pleasant Florist, Duncan and staff of
A. C. Towner, Funeral Directors, Jonathan Mendenhall, and our neighbours who gave us so much support at this difficult time.
Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 6, 2019
