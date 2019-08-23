|
|
|
POTTER Margery Ethel
(née Griffin) Passed away suddenly
at home on
9th August, aged 87,
after a short illness.
A dearly loved mum to Sylvia and Heather and mother-in-law to Richard.
A much loved nan to Wayne and
great-nanny to Ryan and Caitlin.
She will be sadly missed by all of
her family and friends.
Funeral to be held at Hastings Crematorium at 1.15pm
on Friday 30th August.
All flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, for RNLI or Kent,
Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance c/o A. C. Towner Ltd., 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 23, 2019