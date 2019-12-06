|
POLLARD Margaret Joyce Ross Died peacefully on
26th November, aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
loving mother of Don,
Doreen and Heather and
much loved Gran and Great-Gran.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December at 1.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations to
Guide Dogs For The Blind Association via Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH.
Published in Hastings Observer on Dec. 6, 2019