|
|
|
Jones Margaret Jean Former Bexhill councillor and ex journalist passed away at the age of 87 on August the 17th at Ashridge Court Care Centre.
Born on the 21st of December 1931 in Manchester, Margaret was a highly successful award winning journalist who on moving to Bexhill on Sea served the community in many roles.
Her funeral will be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on the 20th of September at 1.45pm. Margaret asked for any attendees to not wear black and instead of flowers she would like donations to either Compassion in world farming, Dogs Trust or
Hollyview animal sanctuary.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 6, 2019