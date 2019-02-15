|
|
|
Jenkins Lynn Sadly died on 9th February 2019 while sleeping, with her family at her bedside.
Lynn was an active supporter of
open gardens, RSPB, historical societies and much more.
An informal humanist funeral service will be held at Hastings Crematorium on Friday 22nd February at 15.30hrs.
Everyone welcome. Family flowers only. Donations to Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve may be sent to
Banfield & Pomphrey Funeral Directors. 476 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BG.
Lynn particularly wished to
express her gratitude to the staff of
Hastings Court and Conquest Hospital.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More