Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna Critchley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Critchley

Notice Condolences

Lorna Critchley Notice
Critchley Lorna In loving memory
of Lorna Critchley,
who passed away peacefully
in Bexhill-on-Sea on
30th October 2019, aged 89.
Widow of Ernest, mother of
Lesley, Gill, Alan, Sue and Mark,
much loved grandmother
and great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed,
and may she rest in peace.

Funeral service will take place at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
Friday 22nd November 2019,
at 12:15. No flowers, but
donations welcome to the
Royal National Institute of
Blind People (www.rnib.org.uk).
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -