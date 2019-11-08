|
Critchley Lorna In loving memory
of Lorna Critchley,
who passed away peacefully
in Bexhill-on-Sea on
30th October 2019, aged 89.
Widow of Ernest, mother of
Lesley, Gill, Alan, Sue and Mark,
much loved grandmother
and great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed,
and may she rest in peace.
Funeral service will take place at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
Friday 22nd November 2019,
at 12:15. No flowers, but
donations welcome to the
Royal National Institute of
Blind People (www.rnib.org.uk).
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 8, 2019