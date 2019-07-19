|
JEFFREY Kerry Ann At the age of 55,
beloved daughter and sister,
has left this earthly world
for a better heavenly one.
Her cremation will take place at
Hastings Crematorium,
Friday 26th July at 11.45am.
There will be a Celebration Service
at Southam Road Evangelical Church,
Cope Road, Banbury, Oxfordshire
on Saturday 5th October at 3pm.
Flowers welcome or donations for
Sussex Autism, Hastings via
the funeral director
Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea,
TN37 6NH.
Wear a splash of Pink for Kerry.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 19, 2019