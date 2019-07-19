Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:45
Hastings Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
15:00
Southam Road Evangelical Church
Cope Road
Banbury
View Map
Kerry Jeffrey Notice
JEFFREY Kerry Ann At the age of 55,
beloved daughter and sister,
has left this earthly world
for a better heavenly one.
Her cremation will take place at
Hastings Crematorium,
Friday 26th July at 11.45am.
There will be a Celebration Service
at Southam Road Evangelical Church,
Cope Road, Banbury, Oxfordshire
on Saturday 5th October at 3pm.
Flowers welcome or donations for
Sussex Autism, Hastings via
the funeral director
Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea,
TN37 6NH.
Wear a splash of Pink for Kerry.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 19, 2019
