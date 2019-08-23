Home

VINCETT Kenneth Arnold Peacefully at home on
Tuesday 13th August 2019,
aged 89 years.
Ken will be very sadly missed
by his wife Sonia, daughter Janet
and son Kevin, grandchildren Nikki
and Adam and great grandchildren.
Funeral service,
Monday 2nd September, 10.45 a.m.
at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please;
donations in Ken's memory for Dementia UK may be sent to
Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 23, 2019
