BRAZIER Kenneth Thomas
(Ken) Sadly passed away, unexpectedly but peacefully in the Conquest Hospital
on 31st January, aged 93 years.
Loving husband of the late Betty Brazier, much loved father of Trevor, father in law of Eve and a very proud grandfather of Claire and Paul.
Funeral Service will take place
at the Hastings Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th February at 11.45 am.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if preferred, to Spadework, a horticultural charity providing care and training for adults with learning and other disabilities, where Ken's grandson Paul has loved attending
for 17 years or Bluebell Ridge,
(RSPCA) Cat Rescue Centre.
These may be sent to Funeral Director, Douglas Mercer, 29 Sedlescombe Road North, St. Leonards on Sea, TN37 7DA.
Reception afterwards at the Conqueror's March, The Ridge, Hastings, all family and friends
are welcome.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 15, 2019
