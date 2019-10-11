|
SWAIN Kay Passed away peacefully at
the Derwent Care Home on
4th October 2019, aged 93.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Teresa and grandaughter Sonia. Many thanks to all the wonderful team at Derwent for the love and care you gave Kay in her final days.
Her funeral service will be held at Hastings Crematorium on
Wednesday 23rd October at 11.45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations to St Michael's Hospice
may be made via the Undertaker.
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea
TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 11, 2019