|
|
|
SHERIDAN Kathleen On 17th September 2019, aged 94.
She died after a short illness peacefully in her sleep under the wonderful care of Highfield Residential Home, Marlborough with family
by her bedside.
A long life fully lived, she was much loved and will be greatly missed by her children and their families, grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be on Saturday
28th September 2019, 11.00am,
at St. Thomas More Church,
George Lane, Marlborough, Wiltshire.
No flowers, but donations to the Prospect Hospice and Highfield
Residential Home would be appreciated c/o
Claridge Funeral Service,
Parade Mews, The Parade, Marlborough. SN8 1NE.
Telephone 01672 511836.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 27, 2019