HOPE Kathleen Mary Peacefully passed away at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings on
20th July 2019 aged 74 years.
Beloved mother of Julia, Diane and Adrian and a devoted Nana to Matilda, Oscar, Stanley, and Lenny.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hastings Crematorium on Thursday 8th August at 2.00 p.m. All welcome.
Family flowers only please; donations are invited for Bluebell Ridge Organisation (RSPCA) or The Salvation Army (Hastings Citadel)
c/o A C Towner Ltd., 2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 2, 2019