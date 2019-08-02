Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Hope

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Hope Notice
HOPE Kathleen Mary Peacefully passed away at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings on
20th July 2019 aged 74 years.

Beloved mother of Julia, Diane and Adrian and a devoted Nana to Matilda, Oscar, Stanley, and Lenny.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Hastings Crematorium on Thursday 8th August at 2.00 p.m. All welcome.

Family flowers only please; donations are invited for Bluebell Ridge Organisation (RSPCA) or The Salvation Army (Hastings Citadel)

c/o A C Towner Ltd., 2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd
Download Now