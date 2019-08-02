Home

Kathleen Hales

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Hales Notice
HALES Kathleen Died peacefully at Conquest Hospital
on 21st July 2019. Dearly loved mother, nan, sister and friend to many.
Funeral at St Mary the Virgin Church, Battle on Tuesday 20th August at 1.00pm, followed by the committal at Hastings Crematorium at 2.45pm. Please feel free to wear colours. Flowers welcome or donations in Kathleen's memory to NSPCC via Funeral Directors Arthur C. Towner Ltd, 43 High Street, Battle TN33 0EE. Please do join the family afterwards
in a celebration of Kathleen's life.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 2, 2019
