Wright June Lillian 28th November 2016
Remembering a loving mum and nan.
There are no words to tell you mum
what losing you has meant,
But now each day brings memories
of happy times we spent.
You'd want us to smile again
and that's just what we do,
Every time we reminisce with
loving thoughts of you.
You're with us when each
new day dawns,
And when we say goodnight.
God bless.
Missing you so much.
Now at peace and reunited with
son Kieron, husband Tony and late partner Percy.
With all our love
Penny, Bill, Kieron, Charlotte and
Coco -Chanel the Pug
xxxxx
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 22, 2019