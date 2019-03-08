|
MOIR June Passed away peacefully at
Conquest Hospital after a short illness on 27th February 2019, aged 76.
Her funeral service will take place at Hastings Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March at 12.30pm.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in support of
'The Seaview Project' may be sent
via the Funeral Director:
A C Towner Ltd, 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH.
You may also donate through her tribute page: www.june-moir.
muchloved.com
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 8, 2019
