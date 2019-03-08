Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Moir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Moir

Notice Condolences

June Moir Notice
MOIR June Passed away peacefully at
Conquest Hospital after a short illness on 27th February 2019, aged 76.
Her funeral service will take place at Hastings Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March at 12.30pm.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in support of
'The Seaview Project' may be sent
via the Funeral Director:
A C Towner Ltd, 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH.
You may also donate through her tribute page: www.june-moir.
muchloved.com
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.