Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Homewood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Homewood

Notice Condolences

Judy Homewood Notice
HOMEWOOD Judy On Tuesday March 12th,
Mum left us to join her soulmate
that she missed so dearly.
Just 3 days before their Golden Anniversary she was reunited
with her best friend.
She was the centre of our family,
an angel of warmth, giving and love.
The world is less without her and we have so much to thank her for.

For all that wish to join us to say their 'thankyous', we invite you to
Blacklands Church on Monday 1st April at 13.00pm for a short celebration of Judy's life, ahead of a private committal and followed by a wake at the
Cooden Beach Hotel.

Flowers should be sent c/o Arthur C Towner Ltd., 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH by 11.00am on Monday April 1st.

Kelly, Matt and family.
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd
Download Now