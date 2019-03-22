HOMEWOOD Judy On Tuesday March 12th,

Mum left us to join her soulmate

that she missed so dearly.

Just 3 days before their Golden Anniversary she was reunited

with her best friend.

She was the centre of our family,

an angel of warmth, giving and love.

The world is less without her and we have so much to thank her for.



For all that wish to join us to say their 'thankyous', we invite you to

Blacklands Church on Monday 1st April at 13.00pm for a short celebration of Judy's life, ahead of a private committal and followed by a wake at the

Cooden Beach Hotel.



Flowers should be sent c/o Arthur C Towner Ltd., 2-4 Norman Road,

St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH by 11.00am on Monday April 1st.



