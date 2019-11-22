Home

J Perigoe & Son - Rye (Northiam, Rye)
Dixter Road
Rye, Sussex TN31 6LB
01797 260316
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
14:00
Hastings Crematorium
Josephine Joyce Notice
JOYCE Josephine Mary
"Jo" Peacefully in St. Michael's Hospice,
St. Leonards on Sea on 8th November 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Keith and a much loved mother, nan, great-nan and sister.
She will be sadly missed by her family and everyone who knew her.
Funeral service at
Hastings Crematorium on
Monday 2nd December at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, payable to
'St. Michael's Hospice', may be sent c/o J.Perigoe & Son Funeral Directors, Dixter Road, Northiam, Rye,
East Sussex, TN31 6LB.
Telephone 01797 260316.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 22, 2019
