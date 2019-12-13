Home

REILLY Joseph We are devastated to announce the death of Joe who died suddenly,
yet peacefully in his sleep on 28/11/2019, aged 44 years.
Beloved son of Pat and stepdad Dougie, much loved Father to Jordon and Jaycee, adored brother to Michelle
and wee John, much loved nephew, cousin, granddad and friend to many.
A service to celebrate Joe's life will
be held at Hastings Crematorium, Friday 20th December at 12.30 p.m., and afterwards at Bexhill Athletic Club.
Published in Hastings Observer on Dec. 13, 2019
