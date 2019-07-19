|
|
|
RYAN John In everloving memory of a wonderful husband, father, brother, brother-in-law and grandfather, greatly loved by his family and many friends and relations, an inspiration
to children throughout the world.
Creator of Captain Pugwash, prolific author, artist, TV film-maker, animator and cartoonist for the 'Catholic Herald'.
His integrity, humour and loving kindness shone throughout his life.
4th March 1921 - 22nd July 2009.
Also
In loving memory of John's elder brother Fr. Columba Ryan OP
(Patrick), beloved by his sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, fellow priests, colleagues and many friends.
13th January 1916 - 4th August 2009
Published in Hastings Observer on July 19, 2019