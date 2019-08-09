Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:45
Hastings Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Reilly

Notice Condolences

John Reilly Notice
REILLY John Passed away peacefully on
1st August, aged 39, at St Michael's Hospice after a short illness.
A much loved son of Patricia and
John and step-son of Dougie.
Beloved brother to Joseph and Michelle and a devoted boyfriend to Natalie. A very special uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.
John will be so greatly missed.
A service to John's life will be held at Hastings Crematorium at 11.45 on the 20th August 2019. Afterwards at Bexhill Athletic Club. Family flowers only please; donations if desired for
St Michael's Hospice or Parchment Trust may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill, TN40 1DG.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Download Now