REILLY John Passed away peacefully on
1st August, aged 39, at St Michael's Hospice after a short illness.
A much loved son of Patricia and
John and step-son of Dougie.
Beloved brother to Joseph and Michelle and a devoted boyfriend to Natalie. A very special uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.
John will be so greatly missed.
A service to John's life will be held at Hastings Crematorium at 11.45 on the 20th August 2019. Afterwards at Bexhill Athletic Club. Family flowers only please; donations if desired for
St Michael's Hospice or Parchment Trust may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill, TN40 1DG.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 9, 2019