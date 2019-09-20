Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
16:00
Eastbourne Crematorium
John Leahy Notice
Leahy John Charles Royal Air Force Association Albatross Club Chairman.
Passed away peacefully at home on
5th September 2019 surrounded by his loving wife Elizabeth and their children Sarah, Alison, Caroline and Gerard.
Funeral service will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October at 4pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations can be made to St Michael's Hospice (Hospice at Home) or Cancer Research UK via the funeral directors
Arthur C Towner Ltd, 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DG
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 20, 2019
