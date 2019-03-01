|
|
|
HUMPHRIES John
Edward
John, aged 14 (pictured)
John passed away unexpectedly at home on 17th February 2019, aged 48. Much loved son of John and Megan, elder brother of Julian and James.
A huge loss to all who knew and loved him, a kind, gentle and very funny man.
John's funeral service will take place
at Hastings Crematorium on
Thursday 7th March, 11.45am
and afterwards at the Coastguard Tearooms at Coastguard Lane, Fairlight (01424 814131). All are very welcome. No dress code; please wear whatever seems okay.
Flowers and/or donations most welcome. Donations in support of
'MIND' may be sent via the Funeral Director: A C Towner Ltd, 2-4
Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH.
Tribute page: https://john-humphries.muchloved.com/
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More