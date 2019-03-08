|
HARROD John Reginald Peacefully at home on
23rd February 2019 aged 86.
Dad to John, Brian and Derek; grandad to Christopher, Chloe, Adam and Daniel; great-grandad to Theo.
Over 50 years as a drummer, youth band leader and exuberant singer.
Funeral service to be held at
Hastings Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only, donations in aid of the work of Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent via the Undertakers, Arthur C Towner Ltd, 43 High Street, Battle TN33 0EE
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 8, 2019
