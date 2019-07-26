|
|
|
GERKEN John, Dad, Grandad Passed away peacefully
on 6th July 2019,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
father and father-in-law of Andrew, Matthew, Sandie and Julie, grandad
of Becky, Sam, Hannah and Adam.
Will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to celebrate
John's life at St Mary the Virgin, Battle
on 9th August 2019 at 1pm
Family flowers only - donations
shared between St Mary's and
Robertsbridge Aviation Society.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 26, 2019