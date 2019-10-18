|
|
|
TAYLOR Joan
Nee Harman Died peacefully at home
on 1st October 2019.
Loving mother to Brenda and Michael. Proud grandmother to Matthew, James, Joseph, Isabel and William. Doting great-grandmother to
Charlie, Noah and Sebastian.
All welcome to a cremation service at Eastbourne Crematorium on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 10.45am,
followed by a church service at
Penhurst Church, TN33 9QP,
around 12 noon. Family flowers please, however, donations welcome to 'Chestnut Tree House Childrens' Hospice' can be made online at
www.cwaterhouse.co.uk .
Enquiries to C. Waterhouse & Sons Funeral Directors, High Street, Burwash, East Sussex TN19 7ET.
01435 882219.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 18, 2019