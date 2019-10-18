Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Taylor

Notice Condolences

Joan Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Joan
Nee Harman Died peacefully at home
on 1st October 2019.
Loving mother to Brenda and Michael. Proud grandmother to Matthew, James, Joseph, Isabel and William. Doting great-grandmother to
Charlie, Noah and Sebastian.
All welcome to a cremation service at Eastbourne Crematorium on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 10.45am,
followed by a church service at
Penhurst Church, TN33 9QP,
around 12 noon. Family flowers please, however, donations welcome to 'Chestnut Tree House Childrens' Hospice' can be made online at
www.cwaterhouse.co.uk .
Enquiries to C. Waterhouse & Sons Funeral Directors, High Street, Burwash, East Sussex TN19 7ET.
01435 882219.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.