Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Perigoe & Son - Rye (Northiam, Rye)
Dixter Road
Rye, Sussex TN31 6LB
01797 260316
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Land
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Land

Notice Condolences

Joan Land Notice
LAND Joan Of Peasmarsh.
Peacefully at home on
22nd July 2019, aged 90 years.
A funeral service to celebrate
Joan's life will be held at
Hastings Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Joan's memory are to benefit 'St Michael's Hospice',
if you would like to make a contribution, your cheque, payable to the charity,
may be sent c/o J Perigoe and Son Funeral Directors, Dixter Road, Northiam, East Sussex TN31 6LB. Telephone: 01797 260316.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.