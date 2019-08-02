|
LAND Joan Of Peasmarsh.
Peacefully at home on
22nd July 2019, aged 90 years.
A funeral service to celebrate
Joan's life will be held at
Hastings Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Joan's memory are to benefit 'St Michael's Hospice',
if you would like to make a contribution, your cheque, payable to the charity,
may be sent c/o J Perigoe and Son Funeral Directors, Dixter Road, Northiam, East Sussex TN31 6LB. Telephone: 01797 260316.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 2, 2019