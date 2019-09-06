Home

Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
14:00
Hastings Cemetery
Hale Joan Margery Passed away peacefully after a
short illness on 13th August 2019,
at St Michaels Hospice.
Beloved Mother of David and Martin.
Burial to be at Hastings Cemetery on Friday 20th September at 2.00pm, where Joan will be reunited with her beloved husband John, followed by a funeral service at Calvert Methodist Church, Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings.
Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Hinkley Funeral Directors, 50 Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings TN34 3SH 01424 722461
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 6, 2019
