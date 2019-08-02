|
|
|
GLOVER Joan
(née Hayes) Of Battle
Passed away peacefully on July 20th at St Michael's Hospice
after a long illness, bravely borne.
Sister to Norman, devoted wife of the
late Jim Hyde and the late John Glover
and much-loved companion to John
Wrapson, she will be sorely missed by
her nephews, nieces and close friends.
Auntie Joan's mischievous smile
and the twinkle in her eye will be
ever present in our hearts.
Funeral to be held in Battle Cemetery
Chapel on Monday 5th August at
11 am, followed by a burial for
family members. All are welcome
for refreshments afterwards at the
British Legion, Meads Avenue,
Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 4SZ.
Family flowers only please to be delivered by 9am to Hinkley Funeral Directors, 50 Mount Pleasant
Road Hastings TN34 3DH.
Donations to Hinkley will be shared equally between St Michael's Hospice
and the RNLI.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 2, 2019