Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinkley Funeral Service
50 Mount Pleasant Road
Hastings, Sussex TN34 3SH
01424 722461
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Glover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Glover

Notice Condolences

Joan Glover Notice
GLOVER Joan
(née Hayes) Of Battle
Passed away peacefully on July 20th at St Michael's Hospice
after a long illness, bravely borne.
Sister to Norman, devoted wife of the
late Jim Hyde and the late John Glover
and much-loved companion to John
Wrapson, she will be sorely missed by
her nephews, nieces and close friends.
Auntie Joan's mischievous smile
and the twinkle in her eye will be
ever present in our hearts.
Funeral to be held in Battle Cemetery
Chapel on Monday 5th August at
11 am, followed by a burial for
family members. All are welcome
for refreshments afterwards at the
British Legion, Meads Avenue,
Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 4SZ.
Family flowers only please to be delivered by 9am to Hinkley Funeral Directors, 50 Mount Pleasant
Road Hastings TN34 3DH.
Donations to Hinkley will be shared equally between St Michael's Hospice
and the RNLI.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.