WILSON Jean Dorothy Peacefully at Peterhouse,
Bexhill-on-Sea on 7th September 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Doug Wilson, much loved Mother of Philip and Lynne and Nanny to her four grandsons.
Funeral service 1.45p.m
on Friday 11th October
at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please;
donations in Jean's memory for Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to
Arthur C Towner Ltd.,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG. Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 13, 2019