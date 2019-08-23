|
|
|
Coxell Irene Barbara Passed away peacefully on 31st July 2019, aged 92 years, previously of Snailham Guest House, Icklesham and
Hestingas Plat, Hastings Old Town.
Memorial service at St. Clement's Church, Leigh-on-sea on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 2.00pm.
Donations to Save the Children Fund, may be sent via www.stibbards.co.uk/donations.
All enquiries to S. Stibbards & Sons Ltd, 1034 London Road, Leigh-on-sea, Essex, SS9 3ND, Tel:01702474389
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 23, 2019