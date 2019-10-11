Home

Verrall Hugh Passed away on 26th September 2019, at Eastbourne District General Hospital, aged 89 years. Beloved Husband to Peggy, Dad to Susan,
Peter and Paula and Grandpa to
Luke and Kane. Hugh will be greatly missed by family and friends.
The funeral will take place at
Wealden Crematorium, Horam, on Tuesday 22nd October at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations may be made to
Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o R Butler & Sons,
5 -7 Station Road, Hailsham.
Tel 01323840086
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 11, 2019
