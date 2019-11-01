|
SIMMONDS Hilda Violet On 25th October 2019,
peacefully in hospital, aged 101 years.
A beloved mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother,
who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service on
Thursday 14th November,
11am at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers, donations, if desired,
to the British Heart Foundation
c/o Ellis Bros, 3 Ferry Road,
Rye, TN31 7DJ.
Hilda's family would like to express their grateful thanks
to Michael and Ervin of Roselands Care Home,
Paramedics Joe, Nick and Russ,
Kelly and the staff at the Conquest A&E
and the staff of Tressel Ward
for all the care and thoughtful compassion
shown to both Hilda and her family.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 1, 2019