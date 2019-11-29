Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Hazel Boyce

Hazel Boyce Notice
BOYCE Hazel Peacefully at home in
her birthplace of Beckley
on 23rd November 2019, aged 88.
Beloved wife of the late Peter.
Much loved mother of Catherine, Pauline and Lorraine and special Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral to take place on
Wednesday 11th December
at 11.00am at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers only, with donations in lieu going toward the work of Barnardo's c/o
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 29, 2019
